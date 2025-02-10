Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lawyers march to Red Zone as Judicial Commission pushes ahead to pick new SC Judges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital Islamabad saw chaotic scenes on Monday as agitating lawyers groups marched toward ‘red zone’ ahead of the Judicial Commission’s meeting, which was set to pick eight new judges for Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The protests led to clashes with police, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries as security remained beefed up in the capital. The protests came despite requests from several senior Supreme Court judges, including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, who had urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, to postpone the meeting.

The country’s top judge CJP Afridi decided to proceed with the meeting as planned as commission members meet today to shortlist five senior judges from various high courts for vacant positions in the Supreme Court.

As tensions escalated, authorities implemented heavy security measures, including road closures around the Supreme Court, which led to severe traffic disruptions in the capital. Metro bus services also remain affected, and protestors blocked key areas, such as Serena Chowk on Srinagar Highway. The road closures also forced the postponement of a scheduled civilian trial hearing.

Despite the unrest, the Judicial Commission meeting continued as scheduled under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, marking a tense day in the country’s judicial calendar.

All Eyes on Judicial Commission’s Meeting to pick New Supreme Court Judges

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Daily Pakistan Global

