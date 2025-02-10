Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

All Eyes on Judicial Commission’s Meeting to pick New Supreme Court Judges

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are on the appointment of eight new judges to Supreme Court of Pakistan as meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is slated for today on Monday.

Judicial Commission meeting will start at 2pm today to finalize appointment of new judges to the apex court. The meeting will focus on reviewing and selecting candidates from the high courts of all four provinces for the prestigious positions.

Among the potential appointees from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. From the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Aalia Neelam, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan are being considered for the role.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) proposed candidates Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice S.M. Attique Shah, Justice Arshad Ali, and Justice Shakeel Ahmad for the Supreme Court appointments.

For Sindh High Court (SHC), the names under consideration include Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, and Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro.

From the Balochistan High Court (BHC), the commission will also review the names of Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Justice Zaheer-ud-Din Kakar, and Justice Abdullah Baloch.

The meeting is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the country’s judiciary as it aims to select the most qualified individuals for the apex court.

More Updates to follow on this…

