12:10 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
Ho Aurat Mazboot, Tou Bnta ha Kamyab Ma’ashra
In today's culture, women play a variety of roles in personal as well as professional capacities. They empower, restore, and highlight the simplest things in the grandest of ways, from families to corporations. With the responsibilities that women have carried and continue to represent, we all owe them the utmost respect and admiration.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pHdrCW9Ooys" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

International Women's Day is a worldwide celebration honoring these unsung warriors, and Habib Oil Mills has once again delivered a powerful message. “Beti ho tou rehmat, aur behn ho tou shafqat ban jati ha. Biwi ho tou rafaqat aur maa ho tou barkat bann jati ha,” remarks the narrator dropping soul stirring words full of emotions. It comes as no surprise; women are entitled to more than we provide.

You can respect the women in your life by showering them with praise, health, and joy using HOM's premium cooking oils, which combine taste and quality. Habib Oil Mills products have their own class, thanks to their natural components and double-refined manufacturing process. The products are crucial components for women that enrich their lives at every turn.

So, if you're seeking for a method to express your love and respect for your mother, sister, wife, or anybody else you care about, what better gift to give than health and happiness? Go to HOM's website and choose from a variety of high-quality oils kyun k, ye dil ka mamla ha.

