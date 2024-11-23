Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No long queues as Nadra unveils self-service Kiosks for ID card renewal

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is planning to extend another facility, which will help people avoid long queues for renewal of their smart national identity cards.

It surfaced when NADRA introduced its advanced biometric innovations during its maiden appearance at IDEAS 2024 in Karachi.

NADRA’s display featured state-of-the-art biometrics registration and verification devices, including locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablet, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks and a contactless iris camera.

The self-service kiosks will help citizens apply for renewal of expired ID cards and re-issuance of lost NICs.

Nadra has planned to launch the service at mega centres initially, with subsequent installation at airports, railway stations and shopping malls.

After the installation of the self-service Kiosks, citizens would not need any data entry operator or any staff to take and verify their photos and biometric, as they would do the same on own using the kiosk.

