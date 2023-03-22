realme makes a groundbreaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attractive price

LAHORE - realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has introduced its next budget king - realme C33 in Pakistan. Raising the bar for its segment, realme C33 has a stylish Boundless Sea Design and a next-level 50MP camera resolution. The device is available in three different colours, Night sea, Aqua Blue, and Sandy Gold.
realme C33 has a unique design that distinguishes it from other smartphones in the market. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, that houses the front-facing camera. It comes with a 5000 mah battery. The back of the phone has a glossy finish, that gives it a premium look and feel. The rear camera module is vertically placed and making it stand apart from its competitors.
The C33 features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker. The phone's fast-side fingerprint scanner is user-friendly and is placed stylishly, making it easy to unlock the device with a simple touch.
realme C33’s Sandy Gold colour has a subtle metallic finish that gives the phone an elegant and premium look. The Sandy Gold variant offers an eye-catching festive beach vibe. At the same time, the colour is not too flashy, making it perfect for those who prefer a regal look. This makes the sandy Gold colour a great option.
The realme C33 in Sandy Gold colour evokes the feeling of being at the beach. The colour itself resembles sand on the shore, while the design of the phone, with its curved edges and smooth finish, is reminiscent of waves of the ocean.
When you hold the realme C33 in your hand, it's easy to imagine yourself standing on the beach with the sun shining down on you. You can feel the warmth of the sand beneath your feet and the coolness of the water as it washes over your toes. It's a feeling of relaxation and calmness that comes with being near the water. This colour also blends perfectly with the glossy finish of the phone's back panel, creating a perfect combination of elegance and style. This colour option is a welcome addition to the realme C33 lineup, which already has two other amazing colour options to choose from.
realme has once again set itself apart from the competition with the introduction of the C33 into its list of budget-friendly phones. Their innovative phone designs have set a new benchmark for the industry.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
