Bushra Bibi Withdraws from November 24 Protest Due to Health Issues

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has announced that she will not participate in the November 24 protest due to health issues.

Mashaal Yousafzai, spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, confirmed that she will not attend the protest because of her deteriorating health.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi had been actively involved in political activities since November 1 and had held multiple meetings with party leaders in Peshawar to prepare for the November 24 protest. However, her health concerns, coupled with a message from Imran Khan advising her to step back from political activities temporarily, led to her decision.

The sources further revealed that Imran Khan urged Bushra Bibi to focus on her well-being instead of engaging in political commitments.

This announcement comes at a critical time when PTI is intensively preparing for the protest, making Bushra Bibi’s absence a noteworthy development in the party’s internal dynamics.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

