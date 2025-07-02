Honda Cd 70 And Cg 125 New Price In Pakistan After New Levy 2025

LAHORE – Buying entry level two-wheeler CD 70 and other bikes also gets expensive as Honda announced price increase for all models by up to Rs6,000. This price hike come amid government’s new 1pc Carbon Levy on imported motorcycle engines, introduced under Budget 2025-26.
These motorcycles, widely used by working-class Pakistanis due to their affordability and reliability, have become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively.
Honda Bikes New Prices
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|CD 70
|157,900
|159,900
|+2,000
|CD 70 Dream
|168,900
|170,900
|+2,000
|Pridor
|208,900
|211,900
|+3,000
|CG 125
|234,900
|238,900
|+4,000
|CG 125 Self-Start
|282,900
|286,900
|+4,000
|CG 125 Gold Edition
|292,900
|296,900
|+4,000
|CB 125F
|390,900
|396,900
|+6,000
|CB 150F
|493,900
|499,900
|+6,000
|CB 150F Special Edition
|497,900
|503,900
|+6,000
Pakistani government’s newly imposed Carbon Levy is intended to promote environmental sustainability by taxing the import of combustion engines. While the policy targets long-term ecological goals, its short-term effects are being felt by consumers through increased prices.
For motorcycles like the CD 70 and CG 125, even small price jumps can significantly affect affordability. These models are especially popular among students, laborers, and middle-income commuters who often buy through financing or installment plans.
Consumers have expressed frustration over the timing of the hike, as inflation and fuel costs are already straining household budgets. Dealers anticipate a dip in demand, particularly among entry-level buyers.