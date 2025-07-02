Honda Cd 70 And Cg 125 New Price In Pakistan After New Levy 2025

LAHORE – Buying entry level two-wheeler CD 70 and other bikes also gets expensive as Honda announced price increase for all models by up to Rs6,000. This price hike come amid government’s new 1pc Carbon Levy on imported motorcycle engines, introduced under Budget 2025-26.

These motorcycles, widely used by working-class Pakistanis due to their affordability and reliability, have become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively.

Honda Bikes New Prices

Models Old Price New Price Change CD 70 157,900 159,900 +2,000 CD 70 Dream 168,900 170,900 +2,000 Pridor 208,900 211,900 +3,000 CG 125 234,900 238,900 +4,000 CG 125 Self-Start 282,900 286,900 +4,000 CG 125 Gold Edition 292,900 296,900 +4,000 CB 125F 390,900 396,900 +6,000 CB 150F 493,900 499,900 +6,000 CB 150F Special Edition 497,900 503,900 +6,000

Pakistani government’s newly imposed Carbon Levy is intended to promote environmental sustainability by taxing the import of combustion engines. While the policy targets long-term ecological goals, its short-term effects are being felt by consumers through increased prices.

For motorcycles like the CD 70 and CG 125, even small price jumps can significantly affect affordability. These models are especially popular among students, laborers, and middle-income commuters who often buy through financing or installment plans.

Consumers have expressed frustration over the timing of the hike, as inflation and fuel costs are already straining household budgets. Dealers anticipate a dip in demand, particularly among entry-level buyers.