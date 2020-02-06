LHC dismisses Alamgir Wazir's bail petition in sedition case

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a bail petition of PTM leader accused in a sedition case.

The applicant, Alamgir Wazir, who is a nephew of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader and MNA Ali Wazir was arrested in Lahore for participating in and allegedly addressing a Student Solidarity March organised last year.

Earlier, Civil Lines police had lodged a case against Wazir and other prominent participants of the students march under Sections 124-A (sedition), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Pakistan Penal Code in addition to offences under Punjab Sound System (Regulations) Act 2015 and Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.

The court after listening arguments of both sides, During the proceedings today, the prosecutor said audio and visual evidence looked at by investigators had positively identified the accused.

"Using objectionable language against state institutions is equivalent to disrespecting the country," the prosecutor added.

Wazir's lawyer, Asad Jamal, on the other hand, argued his client's innocence saying there was no concrete evidence under which his client should be continuously detained.

The court, however, dismissed Wazir's petition after hearing the arguments.