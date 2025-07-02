Intercity bus fares hiked after increase in petrol, diesel prices

LAHORE – With the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, intercity transport fares have risen sharply, adding to the burden on already struggling commuters.

At Lahore’s Badami Bagh Bus Terminal, passengers voiced frustration over the recurring fare hikes, complaining that ticket prices seem to rise with every journey.

Following the hike in petroleum product rates, passengers traveling from Lahore to Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Peshawar are now being charged significantly more.

The fare for Lahore to Karachi or Quetta has increased by Rs300 to Rs5,800. However, some passengers complained that they have to pay up to Rs6,000.

Other updated fare rates from include:

Rawalpindi: Rs2,800

Multan:Rs2,500

Peshawar: Rs3,300

Transporters defend the price hike, stating that the government raised fuel prices twice in just ten days, making fare increases unavoidable. They argue that rising fuel costs have escalated operating expenses and squeezed profit margins, forcing them to pass on the burden to passengers.

On the other hand, travelers express deep disappointment, saying that inflation has already made life difficult, and now even traveling has become unaffordable for the average citizen.

Many have appealed to the government to take immediate action against arbitrary fare hikes.