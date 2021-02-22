Pakistan develops electronic voting machine for transparent elections (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Electronics has developed the electronic voting machine as the incumbent government was making efforts to ensure transparency in next general elections.
Briefing about the machine, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the machine is comprised of two parts one representing election symbols while the other part will be with the presiding officer.
انتخابات کے ليے ٹیکنالوجی کا استعمال۔ پاکستان نےالیکٹرانک ووٹنگ مشین تیار کرلی#Pakistan #SenateElections2021 @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/JDFAPRVQ57— Adeel Ahsan (@syedadeelahsan) February 22, 2021
He said when a voter goes in to cast his vote, the presiding officer allows him to cast the vote.
- Pakistan develops electronic voting machine for transparent elections ...09:06 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Qatar’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role for ...08:38 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Haier Digital Inverter Refrigerator is real inverter – Less than ...08:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Punjab launches Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program08:23 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Hunting dogs maul leopard in Pakistan forest while men record video ...08:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- WATCH | Ertugrul star Celal AL and Reema Khan sing Dil Dil Pakistan ...06:35 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi (VIDEOS)05:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Gigi Hadid transforms her workplace into daughter Khai's playroom03:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021