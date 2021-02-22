Pakistan develops electronic voting machine for transparent elections (VIDEO)

09:06 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Electronics has developed the electronic voting machine as the incumbent government was making efforts to ensure transparency in next general elections.

Briefing about the machine, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the machine is comprised of two parts one representing election symbols while the other part will be with the presiding officer.

He said when a voter goes in to cast his vote, the presiding officer allows him to cast the vote.

Sajid Sadpara releases a heartwarming video of Ali Sadpara from night before going ...
07:45 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

