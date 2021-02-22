PSL6, Match 4 – Quetta Gladiators set 179 runs target for Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators set a target of 179 runs for Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 being played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Qalandars have won the toss and chose to field.

It wasn’t our day in @thePSLt20 opener against @KarachiKingsARY but hopefully we can spread smiles tonight on faces of our owner @nadeem_omar57 and family as well as QG fans.

Hoping to bounce back against @lahoreqalandars #WeTheGladiators #PurpleForce #ShaanePakistan pic.twitter.com/qOKko996mD — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 22, 2021

Qalandars started their PSL campaign with a 4-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta, the winner of 2019 trophy, went down against Karachi Kings in the tournament's opener.

Both the teams have faced each other 10 times with win-loss leveled at 5-each.

Lahore were the runners-up of the 2020 edition.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faf du Plessis, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Dale Steyn