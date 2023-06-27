Search

Technology

NIMIR Energy, join hands to accelerate Solar Energy Development

27 Jun, 2023
LAHORE - NIMIR Energy, a leading renewable energy company, has taken a significant step towards resolving Pakistan's ongoing energy crisis by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LONGi, a global manufacturer of solar products.

This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize Pakistan's energy landscape and provide sustainable solutions to address the pressing energy needs of the nation, said press release issued by the company here on Tuesday.

With Pakistan facing a severe energy crisis, characterized by frequent power outages and an overreliance on traditional fossil fuels, the collaboration between NIMIR Energy and LONGi is a promising development in the pursuit of clean and affordable energy alternatives. The MoU signifies a mutual commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, to meet Pakistan's growing electricity demand.

Under the terms of the MOU, NIMIR Energy and LONGi will work together to explore opportunities and synergies in solar energy projects and capacity building initiatives. The collaboration will leverage NIMIR Energy's expertise in project development and LONGi's cutting-edge solar technology to drive the adoption of renewable energy pan-Pakistan, pushing the government’s intent to promote solar.

NIMIR Energy is part of NIMIR Group, providing services in renewable energy with primary focus on solar EPC for industrial, commercial and residential users. NIMIR Group has been serving Pakistan and its business community since 1964 with a diversified range of products. With climate action in full swing, NIMIR would like to play its positive role in bringing in the right resources to ensure Pakistan’s transition to clean and sustainable energy. The company's commitment to sustainable development aligns perfectly with LONGi's vision to enable the world to transition to a low-carbon future through its industry-leading solar products and solutions.

LONGi, renowned for its high-efficiency solar modules and advanced photovoltaic technology, has emerged as a global leader in the solar industry. By joining forces with NIMIR Energy, the company aims to expand its reach and accelerate the development of solar energy projects in key markets around the world.

We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with LONGi, a company that shares our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions," said Waqas Ahmed Rana, COO of NIMIR Energy. "Through this collaboration, we will combine our strengths and resources to drive innovation and promote the widespread adoption of solar energy, contributing to a more sustainable future."

"LONGi is excited to join forces with NIMIR Energy, a respected player in the renewable energy sector," stated Melvin Hu, Country Head, Sales of LONGi. "Together, we can unlock new opportunities and create lasting impact by accelerating the deployment of solar energy projects worldwide. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to addressing the challenges of climate change through technology innovation and sustainable business practices

With 100 Terawatthours of total energy need, Pakistan ranks among top countries with huge potential of solar energy. Rising electricity prices and unstability in the grid have added further to the woes of the average Pakistani consumer. Nimir envisions solving this problem by providing a cost effective and high quality solution to public at large.

For that reason, partnering with the biggest panel manufacturer in the world LONGi to bring in the best quality solar panels at most competitive price is the best way forward. With LONGi, Nimir plans to cater to all kinds of consumers with focus on industrial users to provide services unparalleled in the market.

