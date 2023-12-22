Search

PTI approaches Supreme Court against IHC verdict in Toshakhana case of Imran Khan

22 Dec, 2023
PTI approaches Supreme Court against IHC verdict in Toshakhana case of Imran Khan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad high court turned down ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s application seeking suspension of his conviction in Toshakhana case on Thursday, and now the former ruling party is moving Supreme Court to get relief for its founder.

With hope of some relief for PTI founder, his party members decided to approach the country's top court against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana case of party founder Imran Khan.

IHC earlier trashed Khan's plea seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the case related to gifts taken from the state depository.

In light of IHC’s Thursday verdict, the PTI founder remains out from contesting elections. PTI is in action to submit nomination papers for elections for provincial and national assemblies that are set for February 8.

Khan, 71, was jailed for 3 years in early August after being found guilty of selling state gifts during his 2018-22 tenure as prime minister.

IHC, the same court revoked his sentence, and the former cricket star sought annulment of his conviction as sentence restricted him from running for office for 5 years.

More to follow...

