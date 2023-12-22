Pakistani actor Meera robbed of jewellery, watch worth 10 millions

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and TV host Irtiza Rubab, famously known as Meera approached Lahore police as jewelery, and a watch worth millions were robbed from her home.

The incident occurred on Thursday and Baaji star lodged an application with Defence police. In the case, Meera alleged that two diamond sets, a wristwatch and other jewellery were stolen from her residence while she was out.

The 46-year-old named one of her domestic worker for stealing personal belongings. Meera, real name Irtaza Rabab, told Defence police that she returned home from shopping late at night at midnight, and found her jewellery, two diamond sets and a wristwatch missing.

Furthermore, she said one of her workers, identified as Qasim, was not there and his mobile phone was unreachable.

The Inteha star said jewellery sets, and watches was worth Rs10 million, urging cops to detain the nominated suspect and recover the stolen items.

Cops started conducting raids in search of the suspect, who is still at large.

The seasoned actor remained part of Pakistani showbiz in her career. She made her debut in 1995, and earned nationwide critical acclaim in 1999 for her lead performance in Khilona. During 90s, Meera became an integral part of Lollywood.