5 men 'gang-rape' 16-year-old boy in DI. Khan, upload video on social media

PESHAWAR – A 16-year-old boy was allegedly raped by five men in the Kari Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan. The accused also recorded a clip of the heinous crime and later uploaded it on social media platforms.

District Police Officer DI Khan Najumul Husnain, while speaking with a media outlet, confirmed that the sexual assault happened during the holy month of Ramadan.

‘The incident took place in Kari Shamozai area, in which the five accused sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy. And in order to make him an example, they also uploaded the clip on social media, Husnain added.

The father of the victim approached the police after the clip of the heinous crime making rounds on the internet. The police after getting the complaint lodged the FIR against the five accused however the law enforcers are failed to arrest the accused despite they got identified through the circulated footage.

Local residents also told the media that all five accused have fled from Dera Ismail Khan to Sindh capital in a bid to escape from the city.

Four robbers in police uniform 'gang-rape' bride ... 10:30 AM | 27 May, 2021 MULTAN – Four armed men donning police uniforms, allegedly sexually assaulted a bride in front of her husband ...

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also took the notice of the crime and directed the local police officials to detain the culprits involved and produce them before the court with all the proof at the earliest.