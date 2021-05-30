Students protest against physical exams turns violent as Islamabad police baton-charge participants (VIDEOS)
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 30 May, 2021
Students protest against physical exams turns violent as Islamabad police baton-charge participants (VIDEOS)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Board students protesting against physical examinations clashed with the federal law enforcers at the Faizabad area of Islamabad on Saturday.

Reports in local media suggest that police apprehended scores of agitating students while dozens of motorcycles impounded during the clash as students staged a protest demanding online examinations.

Amid the protest, students also blocked the Islamabad Expressway due to which traffic halted for hours. They also damaged vehicles and set trees on fire following which the cops launched a baton charge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters. They even retaliated and pelted the police with stones.

The agitating students cited that they were forced to take online classes for the whole academic session owing to the Covid pandemic. Adding that, the government should revoke its decision of conducting physical examinations for the annual board exams.

In the clip posted on social media, protesting students can be seen chanting slogans against the authorities.

Meanwhile, police officials claimed that the arrested person failed to prove that they were students and enrolled in any educational institutes. The detained persons are miscreants who joined the students’ groups to challenge the administration.

Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams ... 01:37 PM | 26 May, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab department of higher education Wednesday finalized the schedule for matriculation and ...

Following the whole episode, Human rights activist Jibran Nasir along with others expressed concern over videos of teargas being fired on protesting students as well as reports of a police baton charge.

Progressive Students Collective while expressing solidarity with the students said ‘We call on activists, journalists, and citizens to join us holding the government responsible for its crimes against students. We demand a new education package in response to the pandemic that starts with ensuring student’s representation in campus decision making’.

Board exams across Pakistan to be held at any ... 05:24 PM | 18 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that board exams will not be cancelled ...

More From This Category
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 10 others miss flight ...
03:15 PM | 30 May, 2021
Finance Minister shoots down rumours of new taxes ...
01:53 PM | 30 May, 2021
5 men 'gang-rape' 16-year-old boy in DI. Khan, ...
12:26 PM | 30 May, 2021
PM Imran to take citizens' live phone calls today
11:56 AM | 30 May, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi inaugurates Sufism ...
11:08 AM | 30 May, 2021
ISI refutes allegations of attacking journalist ...
10:15 AM | 30 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali shares health update with fans
02:12 PM | 30 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr