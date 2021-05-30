Finance Minister shoots down rumours of new taxes in the upcoming budget
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 30 May, 2021
Finance Minister shoots down rumours of new taxes in the upcoming budget
Share

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shot down the rumours of imposing new taxes in the upcoming budget.

The newly appointed minister said the government would enhance the growth rate in the next fiscal year and going to introduce innovation in resource mobilization. Adding that we would not burden the taxpayers and tariff would not be further increased.

Responding to the speculations about the upcoming budget, Tarin mentioned that the premier has great sympathies for the masses and he does not want to add more burdens amid the Covid crisis.

He further added that the government would focus on the increase in exports in the next fiscal year and incentives would be given to productive sectors including textile, agriculture, Information Technology, and manufacturing.

Pakistan to announce Budget 2021-22 on June 11 07:52 PM | 22 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to table the next budget for FY 2022 on June 11, 2021. Reports ...

Earlier today, Tarin while speaking in a budget webinar said ‘government revenues this month will cross Rs4 trillion which will be the first such record in the history of Pakistan.

The ongoing Covid pandemic pushed Pakistan's economic growth rate to negative last year. The incumbent government introduced a fiscal stimulus. A liquidity stimulus was given by the state bank to all businesses.

Pakistan's remittances rise to all-time high in ... 02:10 PM | 18 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the overseas Pakistanis once again for ensuring that the ...

More From This Category
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 10 others miss flight ...
03:15 PM | 30 May, 2021
Students protest against physical exams turns ...
12:54 PM | 30 May, 2021
5 men 'gang-rape' 16-year-old boy in DI. Khan, ...
12:26 PM | 30 May, 2021
PM Imran to take citizens' live phone calls today
11:56 AM | 30 May, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi inaugurates Sufism ...
11:08 AM | 30 May, 2021
ISI refutes allegations of attacking journalist ...
10:15 AM | 30 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali shares health update with fans
02:12 PM | 30 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr