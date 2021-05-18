Pakistan's remittances rise to all-time high in April
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the overseas Pakistanis once again for ensuring that the country recorded remittances at an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56% higher than last year.
PM Imran took to Twitter and wrote, "I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20."
I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2021
Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan also tweeted. The SBP wrote, "At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record."
Pakistan had seen an increase of 26% in remittances, with a record run of above $2 billion in remittances for the 10th consecutive month in March.
"At $2.7bn, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20. Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $21.5bn during July-March FY21, up 26% over the same period last year," the central bank had said on Twitter.
Workers' remittances continue to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8bn in Apr21, 56% higher than a year ago. At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record. See https://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 pic.twitter.com/OIqQwlR88q— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 18, 2021
