Pakistan's remittances rise to all-time high in April
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan's remittances rise to all-time high in April
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the overseas Pakistanis once again for ensuring that the country recorded remittances at an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56% higher than last year.

PM Imran took to Twitter and wrote, "I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20."

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan also tweeted. The SBP wrote, "At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record."

Pakistan had seen an increase of 26% in remittances, with a record run of above $2 billion in remittances for the 10th consecutive month in March.

"At $2.7bn, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20. Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $21.5bn during July-March FY21, up 26% over the same period last year," the central bank had said on Twitter.

More From This Category
Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed National Security Adviser
03:15 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians ...
12:33 PM | 18 May, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
09:58 AM | 18 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
09:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistani companies come forward to develop Reko ...
10:59 PM | 17 May, 2021
Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal: Zulfi Bukhari ...
08:28 PM | 17 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas's recent statement leaves the internet divided
02:47 PM | 18 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr