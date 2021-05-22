Pakistan to announce Budget 2021-22 on June 11

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to table the next budget for FY 2022 on June 11, 2021.

Reports said that Prime Minister has approved the date for presenting the budget 2021-22, adding that it will be focusing on starting special programs for Karachi, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The upcoming Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021, detailing the economic achievement of during the outgoing fiscal year.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan’s GDP growth has come in at 3.94 per cent, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday.

Taking it to twitter, Asad Umar said that the national accounts committee has finalised the GDP growth estimate, adding, “Alhamdulillah the GDP growth has come in at 3.94%.”

He said that the GDP growth in a period in which COVID-19 placed a huge challenge to the economy is extremely gratifying and proof of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policies.

In another tweet, Asad Umar said that per capita of Pakistan jumped by 13.4 per cent this year from $1361 to $1543 due to a combination of GDP growth and strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

“Total GDP increased from $263 billion to $296 billion an increase of $33 billion which is the highest ever increase in any year,” he added.