Four Levies Force personnel, driver dead in Dera Ismail Khan bombing

Di Khan Bombing Levies Force Team Killed While En Route To Recover Stolen Truck

ISLAMABAD – A deadly bomb attack targeted Balochistan Levies, leaving four dead in Dera Ismail Khan, local media reported on Sunday.

As per reports, a deadly bomb blast killed four members of the Balochistan Levies Force along with their civilian driver. The blast occurred in the Kalachi Mor area, targeting the vehicle they were traveling in. The blast caused inferno, causing severe burns to all five individuals inside the vehicle.

Those who lost their lives are identified as Naib Risaldar Noor Ahmad Kaakar, along with constables Rashid Zaman, Daud Khan, and Bilal Ahmad, all from the Khanozai Levies Force in Pishin district, and their civilian driver.

The security personnel were going to Dera Ismail Khan to recover a stolen truck, which had been reported missing on January 13. The local police had informed the Khanozai Levies Force about the truck’s recovery, prompting Noor Ahmad and his team to head out on Saturday morning in a private vehicle.

During the travel, their truck came under fire from unidentified assailants before the bomb explosion occurred. Pishin Levies confirmed that the bodies will be transported to Balochistan for final rites after the necessary formalities are completed.

The tragic incident highlights ongoing security challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, and Balochostan.

18 troops martyred, 23 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations

 





