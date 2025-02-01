Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

18 troops martyred, twelve terrorists killed in Kalat operation

Security Forces Eliminate Three Terrorists In Bannu Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Eighteen soldiers were martyred while 12 terrorists were killed during an operation in Mangocher area of Kalat district in Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists had attempted to establish road blocks in the area on night between 31 January and 1 February.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians,” read the statement.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and eliminated 12 terrorists, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

“However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” ISPR said.

Ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

