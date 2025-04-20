Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 20 April 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR

By News Desk
8:51 am | Apr 20, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows resistance as major foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal, continued to trade at elevated levels in the open market.

According to currency exchange dealers, the US Dollar is being traded at 280.65 and sold at 282.35, maintaining a firm grip near recent highs. The demand for the greenback remains strong due to import payments and remittance flows.

Euro (EUR) traded between 318.5 (buying) and Rs321.25 (selling), reflecting strength in the European currency. UK Pound (GBP) stood even stronger, with buying at Rs371.50 and selling at Rs375, making it one of the highest-valued currencies in the Pakistani market.

UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.00 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.35
Euro EUR 318.50 321.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.50 375.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.35 747.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.60 205.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 42.66
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.85 912.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.54 164.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.60 732.10
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.50 215.50
Swedish Korona SEK 28.38 28.68
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Bhat THB 8.20 8.35
 
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

