Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 20 April 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows resistance as major foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal, continued to trade at elevated levels in the open market.

According to currency exchange dealers, the US Dollar is being traded at 280.65 and sold at 282.35, maintaining a firm grip near recent highs. The demand for the greenback remains strong due to import payments and remittance flows.

Euro (EUR) traded between 318.5 (buying) and Rs321.25 (selling), reflecting strength in the European currency. UK Pound (GBP) stood even stronger, with buying at Rs371.50 and selling at Rs375, making it one of the highest-valued currencies in the Pakistani market.

UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.00 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30, respectively.