Easter being observed in Pakistan with special prayers for Peace, Prosperity

ISLAMABAD – Christians in Pakistan are celebrating Easter today on Sunday with traditional zeal, holding special services, prayers, and gatherings to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ — a central event in Christianity believed to have taken place more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem.

Churches in major cities and small towns across the country were decorated and filled with worshippers offering prayers for peace, salvation, and the continued prosperity of Pakistan. The atmosphere remained spiritual and hopeful, as families came together to observe the sacred occasion.

In line with nationwide observances, Christian communities around the globe also marked the holy day with religious services and celebrations. Easter served not only as a day of Christian festival but also as a moment of unity, reaffirming importance of tolerance and togetherness in Pakistan’s diverse society.

To ensure safety of Easter congregations, local authorities and law enforcement agencies deployed additional security personnel around churches and other religious venues. These efforts were aimed at providing a peaceful and secure environment for worshippers.

In special message, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across the nation.

Zardari reaffirmed government’s dedication to minority rights, stating, “Our Constitution guarantees the rights and freedoms of all religious communities. The government remains committed to promoting the empowerment and welfare of minorities in Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Sharif lauded the Christian community’s contributions to the country’s history and development, saying, “Christians have played a vital role in both the creation of Pakistan and its ongoing progress. I am confident they will continue to contribute toward building a more inclusive, united, and prosperous nation.”