Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital swelters as temperature to hit 41°C

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi continues to experience scorching heat, with maximum temperature expecting to hit over 40 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department issued heatwave advisory for Sindh capital, forecasting extreme temperatures ranging between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius until April 23. Met Office raised concerns about the potential health risks posed by this intense heat, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

The heatwave is expected to affect several regions across the country, but Karachi will experience the most severe conditions. Other areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pothohar region may also witness rain and hailstorms. However, most parts of the country will remain hot and dry.

In last 24 hours, Jacobabad witnessed highest temperature in country at 45°C, with Bahawalnagar, Dadu, Paddidan, Mohenjo Daro, and Mithi following closely at 43°C.

Met Office also warned Karachi residents, especially children, women, and elderly citizens, to avoid direct sunlight and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Residents are urged to stay indoors during the peak heat hours to minimize health risks.

With heatwave set to persist for several days, Karachi’s authorities are preparing for increased demand for water and other essential services. Local health officials are on high alert, emphasizing the importance of staying cool and safe during this extreme weather event.