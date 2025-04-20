Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Srinagar Highway sealed ahead of JI’s pro-Palestine protest

ISLAMABAD — In bid to avoid any unwanted situation in capital, authorities heightened security in Red Zone, sealing off access points with containers and barbed wire. The move comes ahead of a planned pro-Palestine protest by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on April 20.

Authorities deployed additional security measures, reinforcing entrances to the Red Zone with heavy barriers and razor wire. Security personnel are also carrying out extensive patrols and checks throughout the area, with both police and paramilitary forces stationed to maintain order.

The district administration has officially banned any unlawful gatherings, particularly near government buildings, to ensure public safety. The ban follows heightened security concerns and intelligence alerts indicating the possibility of protests or political activities in the capital city.

The government has urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and avoid restricted areas, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safety and order throughout the metropolis.

KFC Attacks