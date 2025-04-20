Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 20, 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan held steady on Saturday, as both domestic and international markets continue to grapple with economic uncertainty.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs349,700, and the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs299,811.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Change Price 24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) — Rs349,700 10 Grams 24-Karat Gold — Rs299,811

Gold Rates in Karachi and Lahore

Karachi: Rs349,700

Lahore: Rs349,700

Islamabad: Rs349,700

Multan: Rs349,700

Peshawar: Rs349,700

While gold prices saw slight movement, they continue to trade near record highs. Market analysts attribute this stability to a mix of global inflation concerns, currency fluctuations, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which are maintaining strong investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset.