Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 20, 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan held steady on Saturday, as both domestic and international markets continue to grapple with economic uncertainty.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs349,700, and the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs299,811.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Type
|Change
|Price
|24-Karat Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|Rs349,700
|10 Grams 24-Karat Gold
|—
|Rs299,811
Gold Rates in Karachi and Lahore
-
Karachi: Rs349,700
-
Lahore: Rs349,700
-
Islamabad: Rs349,700
-
Multan: Rs349,700
-
Peshawar: Rs349,700
While gold prices saw slight movement, they continue to trade near record highs. Market analysts attribute this stability to a mix of global inflation concerns, currency fluctuations, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which are maintaining strong investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset.
Gold prices see significant rise in Pakistan since start of 2025