Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 October 2022
09:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs143,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,690. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,465 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,174.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Karachi PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Islamabad PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Peshawar PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Quetta PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Sialkot PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Attock PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Gujranwala PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Jehlum PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Multan PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Bahawalpur PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Gujrat PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Nawabshah PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Chakwal PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Hyderabad PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Nowshehra PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Sargodha PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Faisalabad PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655
Mirpur PKR 143,100 PKR 1,655

