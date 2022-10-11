Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 October 2022
09:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs143,100 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,690. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,465 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,174.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Karachi
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Quetta
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Attock
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Multan
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 143,100
|PKR 1,655
- Hanif Cricket Academy lifts KSM Lahore Women Cup 2022 trophy11:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s remarks about IIOJK10:38 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Malala Yousufzai lands in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas10:04 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 October 202209:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Rabi Pirzada reveals how she handles wild animals like snakes, lions, wolves
11:59 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Rekha celebrates 68th birthday09:25 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Bilal Lashari reveals marriage plans in latest TV interview09:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaq cut a rug to 'Khalibali'11:31 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022