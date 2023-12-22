University of Peshawar announces winter vacations 2023

The University of Peshawar has announced dates for winter vacations from December 25, 2023 (Monday).

A notification issued by UOP said the university will remain closed from December 25 to December 30.

All colleges affiliated with Peshawar varsity will remain closed till December 30.

KP government earlier declared winter vacations for all educational institutions across the region.

For schools in the summer zone, the school will reopen on December 31, 2023, while in the winter zone, schools will experience an extended closure, and classes will start in late February 2024.