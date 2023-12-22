Market timings revised in Lahore ahead of Christmas

LAHORE – With only a few days left for Christmas, people in Pakistan are busy shopping for the festive season.

In light of the upcoming annual festival, Lahore High Court allowed all businesses to remain open till midnight.

Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to end smog.

In its ruling, the court allowed market, malls to remain open till midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as preparations for celebrating Christmas enters final stage.

Earlier, the provincial government announced stern measures in Lahore as metropolis remained among top polluted cities in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.

Lahore, once known as city of gardens, is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the metropolis, especially in business hubs like Gulberg.

Amid worsening air quality, experts warns of threat to public health.