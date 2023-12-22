FBISE announces intermediate part 2 second annual results 2023; Check results here

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) on Friday announced the results of the Intermediate Second Annual examinations.

Board officials said for part 1, 56,643 students were enrolled, and around 45,000 emerged successful, and for the second annual examination, 1,030 students participated, with 37.02 percent securing success.

The results of second annual are available on FBISE's official website, and students can also check their outcomes by sending an SMS with their roll number.

FBISE HSSC Second Annual Exam Result 2023

Check the result here