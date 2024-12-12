Govt announces free electric bikes for 120 students of federal board

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to distribute electric motorcycles among top 120 students of the federal board of education.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister of Industries and Production to discuss the electric vehicles policy. The participants of the meeting also reviewed a plan regarding installation of 40 charging stations for electric vehicles on motorways and national highways.

The minister also directed the officials concerned to take steps for installation of charging stations at petrol pumps.

It was also decided that 39,000 electric bikes and 1,900 rickshaws will also be provided to individuals on concession.

Minister Tanveer Hussain said that the electric vehicles policy will be announced soon in the country as government aims at cutting the carbon emissions to tackle air pollution.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced launching of four technical training programmes to empower the youth in the province.

It is recalled that the Punjab government has also launched a programme to provide electric bikes to students on easy installments.