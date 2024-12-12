Ramadan 2025: When will the first roza begin in Pakistan?

Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, is anticipated to begin in Pakistan on February 28, 2025. Renowned as “the month of fasting,” Muslims across the globe observe this sacred time with deep religious fervor and devotion.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast daily from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, and other physical needs. The holy month is also marked by nightly Tarawih prayers, community Iftar gatherings, and charitable acts. Ramadan holds profound significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Holy Quran.

In Pakistan, the official announcement for the commencement of Ramadan, like all Islamic months, is made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the crescent moon. The committee, which includes religious scholars from various Islamic sects, determines the exact dates to ensure unity in observance across the country.

As of now, Pakistan is in the month of Jumada Al-Sani, to be followed by Rajab and Shaban in January and February of 2025. With approximately two and a half months left, the expected date for the first fast (Roza) of Ramadan is February 28. However, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will provide the final confirmation closer to the date.

This spiritual month not only brings Muslims closer to their faith but also fosters a spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity among believers worldwide.