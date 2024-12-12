Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ramadan 2025: When will the first roza begin in Pakistan?

Ramadan 2025: When Will the First Roza Begin in Pakistan?

Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, is anticipated to begin in Pakistan on February 28, 2025. Renowned as “the month of fasting,” Muslims across the globe observe this sacred time with deep religious fervor and devotion.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast daily from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, and other physical needs. The holy month is also marked by nightly Tarawih prayers, community Iftar gatherings, and charitable acts. Ramadan holds profound significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Holy Quran.

In Pakistan, the official announcement for the commencement of Ramadan, like all Islamic months, is made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the crescent moon. The committee, which includes religious scholars from various Islamic sects, determines the exact dates to ensure unity in observance across the country.

As of now, Pakistan is in the month of Jumada Al-Sani, to be followed by Rajab and Shaban in January and February of 2025. With approximately two and a half months left, the expected date for the first fast (Roza) of Ramadan is February 28. However, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will provide the final confirmation closer to the date.

This spiritual month not only brings Muslims closer to their faith but also fosters a spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity among believers worldwide.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search