Latest fast track fee to get Pakistan passport in 48 hours

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport offers fast track services for issuance of passport to those who want to obtain the travel document within in 48 hours.

The other two categories offered by the directorate for issuance of passports include normal and urgent. The fee structure and passport delivery time for all three categories is different.

In normal category, the travel document is issued within 21 working days while it took five days in urgent category.

However, the directorate delivers passport within two working days if you apply in the fast track category. The fee for this category is much higher than two others.

Fast Track Passport Fee in Pakistan

As of December 2024, the fee for 36-page passport valid for 5 year stands at Rs 12,500, while the fee for a 10-year passport has been fixed at Rs 16,200.

The fee for 72-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs18,500 while the 10-year validity is priced at Rs25,200.

Meanwhile, 100-page passport with 10-year validity period will cost Rs32,000 to the applicant.