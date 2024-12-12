Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid indicted in May 9 Shadman police station attack

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior leader Yasmin Rashid in connection with the arson and vandalism of Shadman Police Station on May 9, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the court formally charged the accused, along with several other individuals, for their alleged involvement in setting the police station on fire and damaging public property. Both Qureshi and Rashid denied the charges.

The court has summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until December 19, 2024.

The case is part of a broader legal response to the widespread unrest that erupted across the country after Khan’s arrest, which saw numerous incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes with law enforcement.

This development marks another significant moment in the ongoing legal and political challenges facing PTI leadership in the aftermath of the May 9 events.