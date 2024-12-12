Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in new Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – A special court on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case.

Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand formally framed charges against the duo while hearing the case at Adiala Jail. After the judge read the chargesheet, the suspects denied the allegations.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 18.

It is recalled that the initial investigation of the Toshakhana case was conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In light of the NAB amendments, the case later was transferred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In September 2024, after necessary investigative proceedings, FIA submitted the challan to the court.

More to follow…