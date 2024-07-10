Karachi's water crisis worsens as Dhabeji pumping station pipeline bursts

KARACHI - A burst pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has exacerbated the ongoing water crisis in Karachi, leaving residents desperate for water and sparking widespread protests across the city.

According to details, Karachi is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, significantly increasing the demand for water. However, the Water Corporation's supply to the city has been severely disrupted. The burst pipeline at Dhabeji Pumping Station has affected water distribution in various areas, further intensifying the crisis.

The water shortage has driven residents from different localities to the streets in protest. In an unusual form of protest, citizens have begun stopping water tankers on the roads and opening their valves, causing the water to spill out. This has also severely impacted the supply from government hydrants.

Sources from the Water Corporation revealed that due to public protests, the Safora hydrant had to be shut down as citizens were stopping tankers and spilling their water on the roads. Similarly, all the valves on the tankers outside Safora hydrant were opened, leading the Water Corporation to close the hydrant.

A similar situation is occurring at the Landhi Future Colony hydrant, where residents are protesting and shutting down the hydrant, and the power supply to the Future Colony Landhi hydrant has been disrupted for three days, halting water supply.

Sources reported that the Crush Hydrant One and Two are also shut down due to a lack of electricity. The same issue is affecting the Sherpao South Hydrant, where the power supply is also down.

According to Water Corporation sources, only two hydrants, NEPA and Sakhi Hassan, are currently supplying water to the city's residents. Five hydrants are non-operational due to power outages and public protests, severely disrupting the water supply across Karachi and leaving residents desperate for every drop of water.