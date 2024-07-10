SBP announces bank holidays on July 16-17

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has declared public holidays for July 16th and 17th, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in observance of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 A.H). This announcement applies to all allied offices, public and private sector banks, and financial institutions across the country.
According to a notification issued by the SBP on Wednesday, these holidays extend to ensure solemn observance of the religious significance of Ashura, marking the 9th and 10th days of Moharram in the Islamic calendar.
Normal banking operations will resume nationwide on July 18 (Thursday). During these two days, banks will remain closed, affecting routine banking services, including transactions, withdrawals, and other financial activities.
The decision to observe Ashura as public holidays underscores the SBP's commitment to facilitating cultural and religious observances within Pakistan. It aims to allow employees and customers alike to participate in religious ceremonies and traditions without disruption.
The SBP encourages customers to plan their banking needs accordingly, anticipating the closure of banks on July 16th and 17th. For any urgent financial matters, customers are advised to complete transactions before the holiday period begins.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
