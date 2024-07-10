SBP announces bank holidays on July 16-17

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has declared public holidays for July 16th and 17th, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in observance of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 A.H). This announcement applies to all allied offices, public and private sector banks, and financial institutions across the country.

According to a notification issued by the SBP on Wednesday, these holidays extend to ensure solemn observance of the religious significance of Ashura, marking the 9th and 10th days of Moharram in the Islamic calendar.

Normal banking operations will resume nationwide on July 18 (Thursday). During these two days, banks will remain closed, affecting routine banking services, including transactions, withdrawals, and other financial activities.

The decision to observe Ashura as public holidays underscores the SBP's commitment to facilitating cultural and religious observances within Pakistan. It aims to allow employees and customers alike to participate in religious ceremonies and traditions without disruption.

The SBP encourages customers to plan their banking needs accordingly, anticipating the closure of banks on July 16th and 17th. For any urgent financial matters, customers are advised to complete transactions before the holiday period begins.