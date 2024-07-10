Indian Supreme Court affirms maintenance rights for Muslim divorced women

n a significant ruling, the Indian Supreme Court has affirmed that Muslim divorced women have full rights under the country's maintenance laws, regardless of their religion, in response to a plea against denying maintenance to a divorced wife by a Muslim citizen.

According to reports from Indian media, the case, filed by Mohammad Abdul Sameed, was heard by Justices Augustine George Masih and Justice B.V. Nagarathna in the Supreme Court.

Previously, the petitioner had appealed against a lower court's ruling in Telangana that directed him to pay monthly maintenance to his divorced wife, but the court declined to intervene.

Subsequently, Mohammad Abdul Sameed approached the Supreme Court with his plea, which was also dismissed by the apex court.

The judges of the Supreme Court wrote in their decision that the maintenance law applies to all married women, regardless of their religion.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna remarked that some husbands do not realize that the wife is the architect of the household. She emotionally and financially relies on her husband.

The judge further stated that Indian men need to recognize the sacrifices made by women who build homes.