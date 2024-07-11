US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Currency Rates - 11 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 11, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 299.15 and selling rate is 302 while British Pound rate is 352.75 for buying, and 356.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.35 and Saudi Riyal increased to 76.15.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)