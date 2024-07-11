Pakistan Army top commander meets Russian defence delegation to advance military ties

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW – Pakistan and Russia have expressed their desire to advance bilateral military-to-military ties. The development occurred during meeting of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and a Russian delegation in Moscow.

A statement shared by ISPR said General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, on official visit to Russia, held meetings with Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister, Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and Colonel General S. Y. Istrakov, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in various domains such as connectivity, trade, energy, and security.

The military officials also shed light on mutual interests, including bilateral military and technical cooperation, regional security, and combating terrorism.

Islamabad and the Kremlin strengthened their military relations over the time with focus on mutual training, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism. The two sides also hold annual joint military exercises, and increased naval cooperation. This growing partnership helps Pakistan diversify its defense relationships, balancing ties with the other world powers.

