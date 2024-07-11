Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as first woman chief justice of LHC

LAHORE – Justice Aalia Neelum sworn in as the first woman Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered oath at a ceremony held in Lahore, attended by Punjab’s first woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at the Governor House.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved Justice Aalia Neelum’s appointment, along with Justice Shafi Siddiqui as the top judge of the Sindh High Court, under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution. Her elevation marks a significant milestone for the LHC, reflecting her distinguished career spanning over two decades in the legal profession.

Appointed as an ad-hoc judge in 2013 and later as a permanent judge in 2015, Justice Neelum has a comprehensive background in constitutional, civil, criminal, and terrorism law. She has contributed to legal advancements, including issuing standard operating procedures for witness testimony via video links and preparing SOPs for e-court trials in Punjab.

