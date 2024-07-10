Woman brutally killed by in-laws over delay in cooking

LAYYAH - In a tragic incident stemming from a delay in cooking, relatives allegedly targeted and killed a woman in Kot Sultan village, located in the district of Layyah.

The victim, identified as Parveen Bibi, fell victim to violence orchestrated by her in-laws after a reported delay in meal preparation. The Kot Sultan Police registered a case of murder based on the complaint lodged by Parveen Bibi's uncle, Abdul Majid.

Reports indicate that Mohammad Yousuf, Parveen's husband, along with his brothers Mohammad Ijaz, Mohammad Yousuf, and Nadeem, collectively subjected her to severe violence, allegedly striking her with sticks until she lost consciousness.

Distressed by her condition, Parveen was initially rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Layyah and subsequently transferred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for further medical attention, where she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the vulnerability of women to domestic violence. Abdul Majid, the complainant, expressed deep concern over the heinous act, emphasizing that perpetrators must be swiftly brought to justice.

District Police Officer Asad ur Rehman assured that the culprits would be apprehended promptly, underscoring a commitment to ensuring that violence against women is not tolerated. A special team has been formed to investigate the case thoroughly.

The tragic loss of Parveen Bibi has underscored the urgent need for societal awareness and legal measures to protect women from such atrocities.