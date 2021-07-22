Taliban takeover in Afghanistan ‘possible’ as insurgents capture key districts: Top US general
Share
WASHINGTON – The top military commander of the US Wednesday said ‘there are a range of possible outcomes in Afghanistan while a Taliban automatic military takeover, is not a foregone conclusion.’
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, while addressing a presser with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, said “there is a narrative out there that the Taliban is winning but the Afghan forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country.”
“A negative outcome, a Taliban automatic military takeover, is not a forgone conclusion”, he said adding that “we will continue to support them where necessary in accordance with the guidance from the president and the secretary of defence.”
The insurgent group however had not taken over any provincial capitals, they were putting pressure on the outskirts of half of them, he said.
Though the Afghan army has been trained and equipped by international forces, and estimates show it vastly outnumbers the Taliban's ranks, Milley said numbers are not all it takes to win a war.
He went on to say that “The two most important combat multipliers actually are will and leadership. And this is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people, the Afghan security forces, and the government of Afghanistan,” he said.
US envoy for Afghanistan calls on PM Imran, Gen ... 08:14 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday arrived in ...
Earlier, US President Joe Biden while addressing the “never-ending war’ mentioned that a ‘Taliban takeover is not inevitable”. Later, he also warned that “Afghans must come together against the insurgents, and admitted it was ‘highly unlikely’ that one unified government would end up controlling the entire country.”
Meanwhile, the insurgents have advanced rapidly in recent times to take control of the South Asian country - moving towards metropolises.
Erdogan wants Taliban to end occupation in ... 08:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the Taliban to stop its occupation of Afghanistan, underlining that ...
- Taliban takeover in Afghanistan ‘possible’ as insurgents capture ...02:32 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Chinese envoy expresses satisfaction over probe into Dasu incident ...01:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Nation celebrates second day of Eidul-Adha with religious fervor01:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate10:17 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most generous entrepreneur in ...07:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- ‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan flaunt their singing skills (VIDEO)05:28 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021