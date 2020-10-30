21-year old Tuberculosis patient on ventilator allegedly raped in India
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
21-year old Tuberculosis patient on ventilator allegedly raped in India
Share

GURUGRAM – An unidentified employee of Fortis Hospital has been booked on the charge of raping a TB patient who was in a semi-conscious state and on a ventilator.

As per the police officials, the woman was admitted to the hospital on October 21. She gained consciousness six days later, on October 27.

She wrote a note to her father, writing down the name of the alleged rapist, according to Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police.

The woman's family then filed a complaint of rape with the police. Kundu revealed that the suspect has been identified; however, he had not been arrested yet.

Man who allegedly raped the victim was named Vikas and is a non-medical outsourced staffer at the hospital.

Police recovered the CCTV footage and the hospital staff is being questioned over it, said.

The girl's father, in the complaint, said that his daughter was assaulted while she was on a ventilator. She was admitted to the hospital after complaining about respiratory problems, the victim’s father said.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said it had taken notice of the incident and would cooperate with the police on the investigation.

 

More From This Category
Death toll climbs to 26, over 800 injured as ...
10:12 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as ...
10:26 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Fraudsters cheat U.K returned doctor; sell him ...
04:02 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
21-year old Tuberculosis patient on ventilator ...
12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Muslims have ‘right to kill French’ in ...
09:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Trump says US ‘stands with’ France amid ...
11:54 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing an orignal song with the ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr