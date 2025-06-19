Trump dismisses Iran strike report

US President Donald Trump has issued a vague response to media claims that he had internally approved a military strike on Iran.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump mentioned the Wall Street Journal by name, stating, “The Wall Street Journal has no idea what I’m thinking about Iran.”

The US newspaper had reported that Trump had given preliminary approval for a strike on Iran but delayed final authorization in the hope that Tehran might suspend its nuclear program.

Earlier, Trump had said in a statement that he remained uncertain about approving any military action, adding, “We’ll see how the situation unfolds.”

Addressing growing speculation, Trump noted, “Everyone’s asking about it, but I haven’t made any decision yet.”

In a separate statement, Trump claimed that Iran had attempted to reach out to him, but he had told them it was “too late.” He added, “Why didn’t Iran talk to me two weeks ago? Now they want to negotiate when the time for talks has passed.”