No request from Iran for defence aid or refugee transfer, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office of Pakistan has clarified that Iran has not requested any form of defense assistance from Pakistan, nor has it asked for Iranian refugees to be relocated to Pakistan. So far, 3,000 Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Iran.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that no request for asylum or refugee assistance has been received from Iran. She also strongly condemned Israel’s reported targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, calling it a violation of IAEA safeguards and international law.

Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s clear and firm stance on the issue, denouncing Israeli aggression against Iran. “We condemn Israeli recklessness and express full moral support to Iran. Under the UN Charter, Iran has the right to self-defense, and any Israeli attack is a blatant breach of Iran’s sovereignty and regional integrity,” she said.

Responding to a question, she commented on Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that the exchange of pleasantries carried diplomatic significance and reflected a positive tone.

Additionally, the Foreign Office criticized India’s new regulations in Ladakh, calling them a violation of UN resolutions and international law on occupied Kashmir. Pakistan urged India to revoke these regulations and reiterated its support for any diplomatic resolution to counter Israeli aggression.