Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rate Today – 20 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses, continuing a downward streak fueled by falling international rates and weakened investor demand.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs460 per tola, settling at Rs358,595. Similarly, the price of 10 grams fell by Rs394 to reach Rs307,437.

Today Gold Rates

City 24KGold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs358,595 Rs3,878 Lahore Rs358,595 Rs3,878 Islamabad Rs358,595 Rs3,878 Peshawar Rs358,595 Rs3,878 Quetta Rs358,595 Rs3,878

Price Movement Over the Past Week:

June 14: Rs363,000

June 13: Rs361,500

June 12: Rs356,900

June 11: Rs352,900

June 10: Rs352,300

June 5: Rs358,400

June 4: Rs354,100

Internationally, gold prices fell by $6 to $3,372 per ounce (including a $20 premium), signaling a cautious global market outlook. Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged and stood at Rs3,878 per tola.

Market experts attribute the decline in gold prices to global economic uncertainty, shifting investor sentiment, and movements in foreign exchange rates. They suggest that traders and jewellers are closely monitoring international developments as they continue to influence the local pricing dynamics.

The recent trend follows a post-Eid surge in gold rates, where prices hit record highs across Pakistan.