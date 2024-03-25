Punjab opens admissions for first, third year before matric, inter results

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued instructions to open admissions in first year and third year before matric and inter results are issued.

For the first time, students can now apply for admissions in government colleges even before the announcement of matric and intermediate results.

This move aims to offer students ample time to strategize their educational pathways without the stress of awaiting exam results.

As per the official notification, DPI colleges have already commenced the admission process for first year and third year education colleges, considering students' previous academic performance.

Specifically, admission for the first year will be based on Class 9 results, while admission for the third year will take into account the performance in the first year.

This proactive approach not only simplifies the admission procedure but also empowers students to make well-informed decisions regarding their future academic pursuits. It underscores Punjab's dedication to enriching educational opportunities and nurturing a conducive learning atmosphere for its students.