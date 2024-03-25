Punjab opens admissions for first, third year before matric, inter results

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued instructions to open admissions in first year and third year before matric and inter results are issued.
For the first time, students can now apply for admissions in government colleges even before the announcement of matric and intermediate results.
This move aims to offer students ample time to strategize their educational pathways without the stress of awaiting exam results.
As per the official notification, DPI colleges have already commenced the admission process for first year and third year education colleges, considering students' previous academic performance.
Specifically, admission for the first year will be based on Class 9 results, while admission for the third year will take into account the performance in the first year.
This proactive approach not only simplifies the admission procedure but also empowers students to make well-informed decisions regarding their future academic pursuits. It underscores Punjab's dedication to enriching educational opportunities and nurturing a conducive learning atmosphere for its students.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
