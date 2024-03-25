Search

McDonald's just shut down all 12 franchises in this Asian country, but why?

Web Desk
06:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
McDonald's just shut down all 12 franchises in this Asian country, but why?

International fast-food chain McDonald’s has closed all 12 of its outlets in Sri Lanka.

According to the attorney of the American company, the decision to shut down all outlets in the country was made following the termination of the agreement with the local partner.

McDonald's attorney Santh Wijewardane claimed that "the parent company terminated the franchise agreement due to standard issues, as it can no longer conduct business in the country. However, they can return with a new franchise again."

He said, "This agreement ended just last week, but the franchises continued to operate for a few days."

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the local partner, Abbas, declined to comment on this matter.

It should be noted that the island of Sri Lanka, part of the Indian Ocean with a population of 22 million people, is currently trying to recover from a major financial crisis.

06:56 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

PTI’s Murad Saeed, Azam Swati allowed to contest Senate elections 

04:45 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain constant in Pakistan

