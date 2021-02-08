Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen passes away
The mother of famous morning show host Nida Yasir has passed away. The unfortunate news came to the surface a few hours back that Nida’s mother Fehmida Nasreen has left the world due to health complications.
The 47-year-old took to Instagram and confirmed the demise of her mother:
"Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone اناللہ وانا الیہ راجعون"
Earlier Sawera Pasha, sister of Nida Yasir requested everyone to pray for her mother as she was in ICU. Later on, she announced in a tweet that Fehmida Nasreen has passed away.
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ— Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) February 8, 2021
My mother has breath her last this morning and she has left us for her eternal life and to abide forever with Almighty.. I am obliged to each and everyone of you for sending out a prayer for her. https://t.co/Q5oVHsFWtr
Prayers and condolences are being sent to Nida Yasir by the celebrities and fans. May her mother rest in perfect eternal peace.
